Summit Financial LLC Purchases 5,317 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 87,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66,047 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 234,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 89,410 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 78,520 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

