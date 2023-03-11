Summit Financial LLC Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,372 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,709,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,158 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 356,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

