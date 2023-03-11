Summit Global Investments Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after acquiring an additional 664,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649,302 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 370,951 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,605,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,652,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VT opened at $87.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.49. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.