Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 9,754 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,754 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 3.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 3.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 2,950 ($35.47) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 3,000 ($36.08) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,528.38.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

