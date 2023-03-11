Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $201,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 2.3 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.86%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

