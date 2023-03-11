Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 12,902 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AdvanSix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASIX. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,046.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.81%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

