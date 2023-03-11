Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 7,700 PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 55.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
PC Connection stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
