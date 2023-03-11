Summit Global Investments Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summit Global Investments decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 66.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $229.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.24 billion, a PE ratio of 131.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

