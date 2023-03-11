Summit Global Investments Invests $594,000 in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,028,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.71. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.