Summit Global Investments Purchases 237 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in LKQ were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,320 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 338,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,522 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.