Summit Global Investments Raises Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.05% of NOW worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NOW by 839.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NOW by 60.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of DNOW opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.61.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

