Summit Global Investments Sells 17,200 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,276,000 after buying an additional 59,794 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,854,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,397,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $192,653.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $65,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,018,603.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,173 shares in the company, valued at $31,670,655.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $192,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,308 shares of company stock worth $2,261,264. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.10%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.