Summit Global Investments Sells 19,242 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,242 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,233 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,226,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $79.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

