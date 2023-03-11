Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.58

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.58 and traded as high as $19.08. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 9,071 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMLP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Midstream Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

In other news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 469,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 58,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

