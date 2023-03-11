SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 4.5%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $16.16. 1,008,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,122,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

SunPower Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunPower Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in SunPower by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SunPower by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

