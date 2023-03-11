SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 4.5%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $16.16. 1,008,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,122,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.
SunPower Trading Down 5.1 %
The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.