Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sunwin Stevia International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SUWN opened at $0.01 on Friday. Sunwin Stevia International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Sunwin Stevia International
