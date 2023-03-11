Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sunwin Stevia International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SUWN opened at $0.01 on Friday. Sunwin Stevia International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Sunwin Stevia International

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

