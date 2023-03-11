Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Down 4.7%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) was down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 34,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 149,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
