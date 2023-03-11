Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Down 4.7%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) was down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 34,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 149,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Super Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

