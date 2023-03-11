Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 4.7%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.86. 34,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 149,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Super Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

Super Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

