SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.43

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as low as $1.80. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 14,146 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SuperCom in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.
