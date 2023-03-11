Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.77

Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $1.18. Superior Drilling Products shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 106,523 shares.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.
