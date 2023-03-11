Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 8.9 %
Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.56.
About Superior Drilling Products
