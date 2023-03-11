Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Superior Plus Price Performance

TSE SPB opened at C$11.12 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.44 and a 52 week high of C$12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.15.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

