Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of SPB opened at C$11.12 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.44 and a 1 year high of C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.15.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

