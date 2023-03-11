Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$13.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGY shares. Cormark reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
SGY stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$7.15 and a one year high of C$13.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$860.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79.
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
