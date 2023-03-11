Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$13.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGY shares. Cormark reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

SGY stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$7.15 and a one year high of C$13.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$860.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

