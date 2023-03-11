Swipe (SXP) Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Swipe has a total market cap of $128.88 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00431978 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,930.35 or 0.29198897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 557,482,506 coins and its circulating supply is 557,486,410 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device that enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies in their Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.

Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

