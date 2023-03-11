Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Swiss Life Stock Performance
SWSDF opened at $621.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.37. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $408.91 and a 12-month high of $646.50.
About Swiss Life
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swiss Life (SWSDF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.