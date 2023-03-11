Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Down 47.4% in February

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 13th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $25.78 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSREY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.