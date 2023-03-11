Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Trading Down 10.6%

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 162,610,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 68,693,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.11.

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

