Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.62. Synlogic shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 182,411 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Synlogic Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

About Synlogic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Synlogic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

