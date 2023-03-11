Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.62. Synlogic shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 182,411 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Synlogic Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.
About Synlogic
Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.
