Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Short Interest Update

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the February 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Talaris Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Talaris Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:TALS opened at $1.77 on Friday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.