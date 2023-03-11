Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 4,853 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $72,892.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,360,580.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ TARS opened at $14.26 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

