Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.86

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.86 and traded as high as C$2.27. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 192,824 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of Taseko Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$594.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.87.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$117,789.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,537,048 shares in the company, valued at C$6,012,803.76. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

