TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TB SA Acquisition Price Performance

TBSA stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBSA. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TB SA Acquisition by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 355,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TB SA Acquisition by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,123,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TB SA Acquisition Company Profile

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

