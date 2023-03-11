Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 433,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Technogym Price Performance

Technogym stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. Technogym has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Get Technogym alerts:

About Technogym

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.