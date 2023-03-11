TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the February 13th total of 545,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 244.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,367 shares during the last quarter.

TELA Bio Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TELA opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. TELA Bio has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

