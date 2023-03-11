Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.72.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC opened at $23.53 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The business had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,301 shares of company stock worth $1,156,505. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading

