Telcoin Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $126.00 million and $1.66 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00436051 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,040.81 or 0.29474198 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

