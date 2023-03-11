Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the February 13th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
Shares of TELNY stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.
