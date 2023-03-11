Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Telesat by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telesat in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Telesat during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of TSAT stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. Telesat has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

