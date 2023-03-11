Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.55

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.55 and traded as low as $5.02. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 142,939 shares changing hands.

TLSNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 29 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

