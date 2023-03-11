Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

Shares of TDF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,684. Templeton Dragon Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Dragon Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.