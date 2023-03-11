Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.63

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.63 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.61 ($0.08). Tern shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.08), with a volume of 2,666,796 shares traded.

Tern Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £27.50 million, a P/E ratio of 707.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.62.

About Tern

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

