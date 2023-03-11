Terra Trading Down 19% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. Terra has a market capitalization of $292.39 million and approximately $65.79 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00006265 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004064 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 231,467,749 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

