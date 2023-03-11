Tether Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $72.63 billion and approximately $66.22 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00436617 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,045.35 or 0.29512437 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 73,141,766,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,074,498,292 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

