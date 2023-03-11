TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,575,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $414.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 2.58. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

In other TETRA Technologies news, CEO Brady M. Murphy acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other TETRA Technologies news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,569.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brady M. Murphy purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 59,750 shares of company stock worth $204,040. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

