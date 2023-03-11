TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TG Venture Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGVC opened at $10.30 on Friday. TG Venture Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Get TG Venture Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Venture Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGVC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 594,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 100,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in TG Venture Acquisition by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TG Venture Acquisition by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 74,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.