The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $147.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.31.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $118.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.24. Allstate has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

