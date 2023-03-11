The Graph (GRT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $61.76 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $993.93 million and approximately $61.76 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,603,274,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,835,459,094 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

