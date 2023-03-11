The Graph Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83.51 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $83.51 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00429613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.27 or 0.29039032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000095 BTC.

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,603,132,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,835,317,529 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

