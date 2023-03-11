The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Down 97.9% in February

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

The Gym Group Stock Performance

The Gym Group stock remained flat at $2.46 during midday trading on Friday. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group Plc engages in provision of health and fitness facilities. It also offers group exercise classes. The company was founded by John Treharne in 2007 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

